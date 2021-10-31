STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

Published: 31st October 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Namibia's Nicole Loftie-Eaton, left, reacts after he was dismissed by Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, right, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Namibia's Nicole Loftie-Eaton, left, reacts after he was dismissed by Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, right, during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan defeated minnows Namibia by 62 runs in their Super 12 group 2 match to keep semi-final hopes alive at the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33) added 53 for the opening wicket.

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.

Hamid Hassan (3/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26), Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) were among wickets.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34) and JJ Smit (1/24) were the successful bowlers for Namibia.

Brief Score: Afghanistan: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21) Namibia: 98 for 9 allout in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Hamid Hassan 3/9, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC mens T20 World Cup Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Namibia Asghar Afghan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp