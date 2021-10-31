STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Buttler is at forefront of change in game: Eoin Morgan

Jos Buttler pulverised the Australian bowlers with his blistering 32-ball 71 to fashion England's dominating eight-wicket win against the Ashes rivals in the T20 World Cup on Saturday night.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Eoin Morgan during a T20 World Cup matchagainst Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

England skipper Eoin Morgan (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan says explosive batter Jos Buttler is one of the few T20 players who are taking the modern game to next level with their exceptional skills.

Buttler pulverised the Australian bowlers with his blistering 32-ball 71 to fashion England's dominating eight-wicket win against the Ashes rivals in the T20 World Cup on Saturday night.

"He's certainly one of our players -- there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game," Morgan said of his teammate.

"He's one of the best players in the game but yet he's still trying to improve his game and get better against every single bowler that he faces."

Buttler has scored 113 runs so far in England's campaign staying unbeaten in two of the three matches.

Morgan said Buttler does not target those bowlers that are easy prey for him but he is now trying to dominate anyone bowling at him.

"It's not just targeting bowlers that might suit him, it's every bowler. When you've got guys that are at the forefront of change within the game and like positive change, taking-the-game-forward type stuff, it says a lot about the guy," he said speaking highly of the 31-year-old.

Three victories in as many matches will certainly make England strong title contenders for the title but Morgan said they still are second favourites behind India, without taking the name of the Virat Kohli-led side.

"I still think that's the case (second favourite). Obviously chasing in all three games has its advantages. I think the way that the bowlers have bowled has been outstanding. The favourites in the tournament have only played one game. You can't just judge one team on one particular game. They probably have a lot more to show as conditions probably get tougher."

India lost to Pakistan in their tournament opener and play their second match on Sunday against New Zealand.

Morgan also defended his decision to not hand the ball to spinner Moeen Ali in the match against Australia.

"It's just a reflection on my captaincy. The matchups at the time didn't suit. They do suit for some of the Australian players, but they were already dismissed, and I thought that worked really well. Moeen is quite a relaxed guy and knows the role that he plays both before the game and during the game. That's always communicated across all of the bowling unit. We try and adapt and talk about what might work on the wicket against different players, and today unfortunately he wasn't needed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Engalnd cricket team Jos Buttler ICC Mens T20 World Cup England vs Australia T20 World Cup England vs Australia
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp