Harmanpreet, Deepti deliver match-winning performances in WBBL

Harmanpreet first took a couple of wickets with her off-spin before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls as her team Melbourne Renegades defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets in Perth.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Renegades' Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne Renegades' Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | Twitter, Melbourne Renegades)

By PTI

PERTH: India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered player-of-the-match performances for their respective teams in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

Harmanpreet first took a couple of wickets with her off-spin before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls as Melbourne Renegades defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets here.

Harmanpreet, who has struggled with fitness and form over the past 12 months, has been impressive in the WBBL.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a handy 27 off 16 balls for the Renegades.

In Launceston, Deepti starred in Sydney Thunder's 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

She scored 20 off 15 balls before producing a match-winning spell of three for 13 in four overs.

India opener Smriti Mandhana also extended her rich vein of form with run-a-ball 50 in the same game for Thunder.

Richa Ghosh scored just three for Hurricanes.

In the game between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Shafali Verma, batting at number four, was run out for eight.

