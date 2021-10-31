STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup: Impressive New Zealand restrict India to 110/7 

The New Zealand pacers and the spinners bowled a very tight line, not giving the Indian batters any width to play their strokes freely.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players congratulate Ish Sodhi, center, for taking India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: An insipid India could score only 110 for seven against New Zealand in their vital Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand pacers and the spinners bowled a very tight line, not giving the Indian batters any width to play their strokes freely.

As a result, the Indians tried to force the pace only to give their wickets away.

Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each.

Lead pacer Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20.

At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two.

Brief scores: India: 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26 not out; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja India vs New Zealand Trent Boult Ish Sodhi ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp