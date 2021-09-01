STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup: Indian squad to be picked next week after completion of India-England fourth Test

The Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is all set to be named next week with the national selectors meeting after the fourth Test against England.

Indian Cricket Team

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is all set to be named next week with the national selectors meeting after the fourth Test against England. The final date of naming the squad hasn't been decided yet, but it will happen by Friday -- cut-off date.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the T20 World Cup squad will be picked once the fourth Test ends. "We are looking at Monday or Tuesday for now, but the date isn't fixed yet. But it will happen by Friday as 10th is the ICC's cut-off date," the source said.

So far, New Zealand and Australia have named their squads for the upcoming marquee event.

India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia -- making up Group A -- will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23.

The second round of the tournament -- the Super12 stage -- will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. It will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round. It will conclude on November 8, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

