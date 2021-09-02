STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England fourth Test: Visitors struggle to 54/3 at lunch on day one

India once again struggled against the moving ball, struggling to 54 for three at lunch on day one of the fourth Test against England.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes (C) celebrates as he takes the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London.

England's Chris Woakes (C) celebrates as he takes the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Bolstered by the inclusion of Chris Woakes, England seamers once again tormented the Indian top-order batsmen, leaving them rattled at 54 for 3 in the opening session of the fourth Test here on Thursday.

India's openers Rohit Sharma (11) and KL Rahul (17), after showing initial promise, were done in by high quality seam bowling, while Cheteshwar Pujara (4) got one from James Anderson that could easily qualify to be the "ball of the series".

At the lunch break, Virat Kohli (18 batting) was soldiering on in company of Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting), who was given a promotion at No.

5 ahead of two out-of-form batters -- Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant -- under cloudy conditions.

England captain Joe Root called it right at the toss and knowing India's struggling batting line-up, promptly put them into bat.

Both Rohit and Rahul punished the loose deliveries from Anderson with 28 runs added within first 35-odd minutes before Woakes (5-4-4-1) was brought into the attack replacing the senior-most pacer, who looked a bit tight during that spell.

A fuller delivery outside the channel with extra bounce saw the normally patient Rohit jabbing at it and the catch was taken by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Rahul, who had already hit three boundaries, was ready to pounce on anything over-pitched outside the off-stump before Ollie Robinson (8-6-8-1) got one to jag back sharply from length and the TV replays showed that the ball would have clipped the bail.

The on-field umpire's decision was upheld.

Kohli joined Pujara, who was again defending dourly save the one that got on his pads, which was clipped to the boundary.

However, Anderson (8-1-28-1), who has dismissed Pujara more times than his skipper, bowled a delivery just in the corridor of uncertainty.

Pujara played for the inswing but once it pitched, the ball took the outside edge into Bairstow's gloves.

At 39 for 3, there was more surprise in store as Jadeja walked in, perhaps to unsettle the bowlers with a left-right combination going for them.

The skipper, during the 29 balls he faced, looked more assured with his trigger movement as the right leg seemed more planted on the middle-stump as he got three boundaries.

he would need a big one to rescue India and to keep criticism at bay for excluding premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin despite popular opinion to the contrary.

Brief Scores: India 54/3 in 25 overs (Virat Kohli batting 18; James Anderson 1/28, Ollie Robinson 1/8, Chris Woakes 1/4)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India vs England Fourth Test
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp