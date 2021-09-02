STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian team wears black-armbands in memory of Vasu Paranjpe

Vasu Paranjpe died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:03 PM

The Indian cricket team lineup led by India's captain Virat Kohli (R) ahead of the start of play on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The Indian cricket team on Thursday wore black armbands on the opening day of the fourth Test against England as a mark of respect to well-known cricketer and coach Vasu Paranjpe, who passed away earlier this week in Mumbai.

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black-arm bands.

Paranjpe, 82, died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, who is an ex-national selector and India player.

The cricket board had also earlier expressed its grief on Paranjape's demise.

Several former India players, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, had paid rich tributes to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.

