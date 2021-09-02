STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mignon du Preez leaves Melbourne Stars for Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL

Mignon du Preez has left Melbourne Stars for joining Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mignon du Preez has played 108 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1750 runs at an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 100.86.

Mignon du Preez has played 108 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1750 runs at an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 100.86. (Photo | Hobart Hurricanes Twitter)

By IANS

HOBART: South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has left Melbourne Stars for joining Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League. Mignon joins New Zealand's Rachel Priest as the second overseas player for Hurricanes.

The 32-year-old has always played for Stars since becoming a part of WBBL in 2015 as a foundation player. She says goodbye to the franchise as their second-highest run-scorer and second most capped player.

"I've obviously loved my time playing with the Stars but am really looking forward to this new challenge with the Hurricanes. From afar, the Hurricanes have been running a great program for several years now and have been building a great list over the off-season, so I can't wait to experience it for myself," said Mignon in a statement on Thursday.

Mignon has played 108 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1750 runs at an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 100.86. She also had a stint with Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. She becomes the fourth South African player confirmed to play in the upcoming edition of WBBL after Marizanne Kapp (Perth Scorchers), Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk (both with Brisbane Heat).

"It's a great competition the WBBL, involving the best group of female cricketers in the world. I think with the team the Hurricanes have built for this season, combining both old and new faces, we will really have the opportunity to make a statement on-field this year."

Hurricanes have already roped in Australian off-spinner Molly Strano from Melbourne Renegades and leg-break all-rounder Rachel Trenaman from defending champions Sydney Thunder. They now have just four spots left to fill, including one overseas slot.

The WBBL is slated to start with a double-header in Sydney from October 14. But the schedule is likely to make changes due to the current Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

The last season of WBBL was held entirely in a bio-bubble in Sydney.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez (SA), Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WBBL Womens Big Bash League Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Stars Mignon du Preez
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp