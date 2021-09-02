STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan among five to be offered all-format central contracts by BCB

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is among five players to be offered all-format central contracts by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is among five players to be offered all-format central contracts by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Tamim Iqbal's contract includes Tests and ODIs only, while Mahmudullah has been given an ODI and T20I deal, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Recently, the BCB has changed the policy from the red-ball and white-ball contracts to a more format-specific contract for the players.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the five players who have been handed multi-format contracts by the board.

Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam are the three players who have gotten Tests and ODIs contracts while Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain have been handed ODI and T20I contracts.

BCB contracted players' list: Tests, ODIs, T20Is: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam

ODI and T20Is: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain

Only Tests: Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain

Only T20Is: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan BCB Bangladesh Cricket Board
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp