Shardul Thakur scores fighting fifty but England bundle out India for 191

By Associated Press

LONDON: India was bowled out for 191 midway through the third session of the fourth test against England on Thursday, its latest meager total only lifted by an entertaining counterattacking innings by tailender Shardul Thakur.

Thakur scored the fastest test fifty ever made at the Oval — in just 31 balls — and had hit seven fours and three sixes by the time he was trapped lbw for 57 to become the recalled Chris Woakes' fourth wicket of Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah was run out next ball, having not even faced a delivery, before Umesh Yadav was caught behind three balls later for 10.

Rishabh Pant was caught in the deep, on the slog, for 9 for the first wicket after tea to leave India 127-7.

Thakur's half-century at least put India into a competitive position, unlike in the third test when the tourists were dismissed for 78 and ended up losing inside four days at Headingley.

England was justifying its choice to bowl first under an overcast sky.