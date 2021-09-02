STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sydney Thunder name Usman Khawaja as skipper for upcoming BBL season

Sydney Thunder named left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sydney Thunder skipper Usman Khawaja

Sydney Thunder skipper Usman Khawaja (Photo | Sydney Thunder Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Thursday named left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The three-format Australian international and captain of Queensland's reigning Sheffield Shield winning team has been with Thunder from the outset of the Big Bash League and is the club's highest ever run-scorer and longest-serving player.

Khawaja's passion for the Thunder and the Western Sydney region is palpable.

"It's a great privilege to be captain of any team, but for me especially being captain of Sydney Thunder probably means a little more. I grew up in Western Sydney, about ten minutes from where the Thunder play at Sydney Showground Stadium, and even though I now live in Queensland I have never forgotten where I come from," Khawaja said in an official release.

"The majority of my close friends are from Western Sydney and I have that strong emotional connection with the club and the region. It's very close to my heart," he added.

The left-hander paid tribute to departing Thunder captain Callum Ferguson and said he wouldn't be doing things a whole lot different to his predecessor in BBL 11.

Sydney Thunder BBL Squad:

Head Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Assistant Coach: Shawn Bradstreet, Chandika Hathurusinghe

Contracted for BBL 11: Usman Khawaja (C), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBL Big Bash League Big Bash League 2021 BBL 2021 Sydney Thunder Usman Khawaja
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp