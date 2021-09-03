STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eng vs Ind: Important to play with straight bat in English conditions, says Shardul Thakur

Shardul hogged the limelight as he smashed 57 in just 36 balls after the majority of Indian batsmen were back in the hut following a poor performance.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur feels playing with a straight bat in English conditions forms a key if a batsman wants to score more runs.

Shardul on Thursday hogged the limelight as he smashed 57 in just 36 balls after the majority of Indian batsmen were back in the hut following a poor performance on the opening day of the fourth Test.

"The more you play with the straight bat in English conditions, the more runs you will get. The ball swings excessively so it's better to play straight. My coaches tell me to play with straight bat and score as much as possible with the tail," said Shardul during the virtual press conference at the end of the day's play.

"You have to take responsibility whether you are a pacer or a batsman. If you are playing for India, so whenever you get a chance you have to shoulder responsibility.

"For me, it was a challenge and whenever I get to bat, I have to create such an impact that it opens the door for my team's victory," he added.

At stumps, England's score read 53/3-- still trailing by 138 runs with seven wickets in hand, For the hosts, Dawid Malan (26*) and Craig Overton (1*) are at the crease.

India were bundled out for 191 as Ollie Robinson took three wickets while James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with one scalp each.

"See, if you see our total, it's not very high, just around the 200-run mark. So, keeping England's first-innings total under control is the key. And if you see they have already lost three wickets," said Shardul.

"Their in-form batsman Joe Root is out. So, we have an amazing opportunity to restrict them to a low total so that we keep ourselves in the game and it goes on neck to neck," he added.

Shardul also opened up about his nickname 'Lord'. "I have only two nicknames, Lord is just a meme started in social media but I am pretty happy that I am getting lots of love from the teammates & fans across the world," he said.

