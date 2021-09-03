STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

James Faulkner lashes out at Hobart Hurricanes over disrespectful contract offer

James Faulkner has lashed out at his former Big Bash League club Hobart Hurricanes after 'disrespectful' contract offer fell though.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

James Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner (File | AP)

By IANS

HOBART: Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has lashed out at his former Big Bash League club Hobart Hurricanes after 'disrespectful' contract offer fell though. He also said that he was shattered over how things played out at Hurricanes.

"I'm obviously not on board (at the Hurricanes). It is very disappointing. I wanted to be a part of the Hurricanes and represented Tasmania. I'm just shattered at how it's all played out," said Faulkner at Jack and Painey show on SEN Hobart.

"They brought an initial offer to my manager… he was embarrassed to bring it (to me). I found that pretty hard to take when I first heard it on the phone -- found it pretty disrespectful for what I've given to Tasmanian cricket. I've put my heart and soul into it. To hear the initial offer… it cut pretty deep," added Faulkner.

The 31-year-old, who last played for Australia in 2017, is still angry over how Hurricanes treated him when contract renewal talks came over. Faulkner was the Player of the Match in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final, picking 3/36 against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It's all OK for them to say they want me, but when they offered what they did, it was very clear that they didn't want me. They just left me in the background after they promised they were going to sort of it. They actually called me in before I went to the Pakistan Super League to apologise, and it still never got sorted out," explained Faulkner.

"They did offer a couple of (more) times. It was the initial offer and not feeling wanted - I know what I'm worth. I didn't want more, I just wanted what was fair and maybe a little less. It comes back to that first offer - I didn't feel respected as a player or as a person or a Tasmanian."

After seven seasons with the Melbourne Stars in BBL, Faulkner made a move towards home to Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the 2018-19 season with a three-year deal. He also had an angry swipe over head coach Adam Griffith's indifferent attitude.

"They used injury against me the whole time which is quite disappointing. Last season I had an eight-week hamstring and I tried to come back in three-and-a-half weeks and put my body on the line to come back so we had a shot at making finals. For the coach to use that against me I felt was wrong.

"People don't really know the whole story, but that cut me deep when I heard that on the news the other night. I've never had an issue with Cricket Tasmania, the board, the players and the supporters - I've loved every part of being a Tasmanian cricketer. Through this negotiation with certain people there's been a breakdown in relationship."

Faulkner played just 12 of 29 matches in the last two BBL seasons. In the last season, he suffered a serious hamstring injury which ended his tournament in December.

"When you watch the news, and you see who I thought was one of my mates as well as the head coach say the bowling group and the team have performed well without me and that we need to move on and that he didn't really care - that's like sticking a knife straight in my back."

On his future in BBL, Faulkner said he will now take part in other T20 leagues. Faulkner did well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.50 for the Lahore Qalandars.

"There's no other way for me to continue to be playing (in BBL). I'll be playing in the Pakistan Super League again, and I'm playing in the T10s in Abu Dhabi, and then hopefully Sri Lanka as well and whatever else pops up."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Faulkner Hobart Hurricanes BBL BBL 2021 Big Bash League Big Bash League 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp