STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 150 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers' landmark on Instagram.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian as well as the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers' landmark on Instagram.

In the overall list, Kohli is the fourth sporting celebrity to reach the 150 million mark on the photo-blogging platform.

Ronaldo tops the chart with 337 million followers, while Lionel Messi -- 260 million and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third in the list with 260 million, 160 million followers respectively.

Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now he has 43.4 million followers on Twitter and over 48 million followers on Facebook.

Recently, Kohli had upstaged Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India's most-valuable celeb list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper was reportedly crowned as India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million.

The Indian cricketer reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per sponsored post on the platform. In comparison, Ronaldo charges $1,604,000 (Rs 11.72 crore) per sponsored Instagram post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Instagram Virat kohli instagram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp