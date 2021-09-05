STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Umar Akmal makes comeback after serving ban, named in Central Punjab side

Umar, who was recently allowed to resume playing club cricket in Lahore, was banned by the PCB last year for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during PSL.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's enfant terrible batsman, Umar Akmal is set to play competitive cricket for the first time since February 2020 after being named in the Central Punjab squad for the upcoming domestic season.

Umar, who was recently allowed to resume playing club cricket in Lahore, was banned by the PCB last year for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 31-year-old had apologized for his actions and has also attended anti-corruption lectures by the PCB.

"Umar apparently has realised his mistake during this rehab program and he showed clear remorse for his actions which is good enough for us to allow him now to return to first class cricket," a PCB official said.

The 31-year old Umar has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 internationals for his country.

His last appearance in an international match came in November 2019 when he played in a T20 series at home against Sri Lanka.

Before his ban in February 2020 Umar had slammed a hundred in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final for Central Punjab.

The enigmatic batsman besides serving a ban also had to pay a fine of 4.2 million rupees to the PCB for his failure to report the spot-fixing offers.

The PCB has announced six provincial squads for the domestic season with 32 players in each side set to get domestic contracts from the Board.

The Board didn't include any centrally contracted player in the squads announced this week.

Umar has been embroiled in a number of controversies and disciplinary issues since making his debut for Pakistan in 2009.

His elder brother and Test wicketkeeper, Kamran Akmal said people will see a reformed version of Umar in the coming domestic season.

"We have had a lot of discussions with him as a family and he has also been reviewing things himself and he knows where he has improve himself," Kamran said.

The National T20, featuring country's best shortest format players, will be held from September 25 to October 13.

Eighteen first round matches will be held in Multan, while the remaining 15 matches, including the two semi-finals and the final, will be held in Lahore.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will commence on October 20.

The first half of the 10-round single-league competition will be held in Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The event will then move to Karachi where it will culminate with the five-day final from 29 December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
umar akmal umar akmal ban
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp