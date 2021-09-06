STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victor scores ton to put Young Stars in control  

Wilkins Victor’s century (101) propelled Young Stars to post 254 for 8 in 84 overs against MCC on the opening day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League at Chepauk on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Wilkins Victor’s century (101) propelled Young Stars to post 254 for 8 in 84 overs against MCC on the opening day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League at Chepauk on Sunday. Victor and Iyer added 140 runs for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: Grand Slam 252/5 in 78 ovs (Bhargav Merai 102 (n.o), Adithya Ganesh 51) vs Nelson. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 220/2 in 61.5 ovs (Himanshu Rana 138 (n.o)) vs Globe Trotters. At IC-Guru Nanak: IOB 148 in 59.5 ovs (Y Sandeep 47, Bhargav Bhatt 4/30) vs Vijay 23/0 in 12.5 ovs. At SRMC: MRC ‘A’  229/7 in 78 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 81, R Sanjay Yadav 38 n.o, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/85) vs Swaraj. At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 193 in 77 ovs (Vishnu Solanki 41, K Vishal Vaidhya 57, DT Chandrasekar 3/64) vs Jolly Rovers 36/1 in 8.1 ovs. At MAC: Young Stars 254/8 in 84 ovs (Wilkins Victor 101, Vignesh S Iyer 72, R Ganesh 3/52, Vikas Mishra 3/79) vs MCC. 

City girl Sofia wins gold
Javelin thrower AR Sofia Kennedy, with a throw of 48.07m, clinched gold at the Youth Games All India National Championship held in New Delhi between August 28-30. The event saw 11 participants in the under-17 category. 

