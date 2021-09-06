STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We're very much in contention, says Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill

The talented right-hander had a below-par season in the first half, scoring just 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and was not able to convert his starts.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | IPL)

Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders star opener Shubman Gill is confident about the two-time former champions progressing to the playoffs despite lying in the bottom-half of the points table in this year's IPL with just two wins from seven games.

"I think we are very much in contention to finish in top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen," Gill told KKR website after reaching the team hotel here.

"Hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we'll see where we go from there."

The talented right-hander had a below-par season in the first half, scoring just 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and was not able to convert his starts.

Talking about his plans for the phase II of IPL 2021, Gill said: "If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then is possible that we will do well or qualify."

The premier T20 league, which was cut short in India due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, resumes from September 19 in the UAE.

KR will resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill IPL 2021
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp