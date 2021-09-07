England coach not counting Stokes out of World T20

By PTI

LONDON: England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday that he will be putting "no pressure" on Ben Stokes to participate at this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, but said he will "certainly be revisiting" the topic soon.

England all-rounder Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger.

Stokes last played a competitive cricket match for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition in July.

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman begins on 17th October.