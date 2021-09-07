STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indrajith hits double ton 

Indrajith and Ankeet Bawne stitched together a 129-run stand balls for the fifth wicket.

By Express News Service

ens @ Chennai
B Indrajith’s double hundred (218; 168b, 16x4, 10x6) helped Jolly Rovers take a lead of 133 runs over UFCC (T Nagar) in a drawn match of the TNCA first division league at IIT-Chemplast here on Monday. Indrajith was involved in two major partnerships. He added 172 runs in 194 balls for the fourth wicket alongside Sonu Yadav. Indrajith and Ankeet Bawne stitched together a 129-run stand balls for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: Grand Slam 321/9 in 90 ovs (Bhargav Merai 119, Abhishek Tanwar 66; W Antony Dhas 5/73) drew with Nelson 176/4 in 44.1 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 106 n.o.); At IP: India Pistons 220/2 in 61.5 ovs drew with Globe Trotters (due to overnight rain, match called off); At IC-Guru Nanak: IOB 148 drew with Vijay 224/4 decl in 69.1 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 81; VS Karthick Manikandan 3/52); At SRMC: MRC ‘A’ 260 in 84.4 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 81; G Kishoor 5/67) drew with Swaraj 254 in 79.2 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 96); At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 193 drew with Jolly Rovers 362/6 decl in 66 ovs (B Indrajith 218); At MAC: Young Stars 285 in 90 ovs (Wilkins Victor 101,  Vignesh S Iyer 72, R Ganesh 3/61, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/54) drew with  MCC 170 in 61.1 ovs (Naushad Shafi Shaikh 56; S Mohan Prasath 4/61). 

Anupama advances
Anupama Ramachandran of SSA defeated Shoaib of QBC 4-2 to move into the top-16 of the Saleem Snooker Academy All India 6 Red Open snooker tournament.

