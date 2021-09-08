STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India to tour England in July, 2022 for T20I and ODI series

However, unlike other years, India's red and white ball series have been segregated due to the length of the tours in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Eoin Morgan (R) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during toss for the second T20 cricket series between India and England

England skipper Eoin Morgan (R) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during toss for the second T20 cricket series between India and England (Photo | PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan (R) and Indian skipper

By PTI

LONDON: The Indian cricket team will play six white-ball matches against England in July next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced as it unveiled its international home fixtures for 2022.

The Indian team is currently playing a five-Test series against England with the last match slated to start September 10.

However, unlike other years, India's red and white ball series have been segregated due to the length of the tours in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

England men will play all of their home white-ball matches in July against India, followed by South Africa.

As per the schedule released by the ECB, India will begin the T20 International series at the Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6).

A three-match ODI series follows with games at Edgbaston (July 9), the Oval (July 12) and the Lord's (July 14).

England men will begin their 2022 home summer with a three-match Test Series against world champions New Zealand.

Joe Root's Test team will begin its series against the Black Caps at Lord's on June 2 before the series heads to Trent Bridge (10-14 June) and Emerald Headingley (23-27 June).

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer.

"For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand.

"We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three Test Matches," he added.

England Men v India -- T20 Series schedule, 2022: Jul 1, 2022 - Emirates Old Trafford Jul 3 2022 - Trent Bridge Jul 6 2022 - Ageas Bowl

England Men v India -- ODI Series Jul 9, 2022 - Edgbaston Jul 12, 2022 -Kia Oval Jul 14 2022 - Lord's.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Tour India vs England T20 cricket
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp