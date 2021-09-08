STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings, R Ashwin drops to fifth among all-rounders

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second while not being part of the four Tests against England.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The last game starts on Friday in Manchester.

Among the batters, Shardul Thakur's two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position. Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit's match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third  place. West Indies' Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Test rankings ICC rankings Jasprit Bumrah Oval test India vs England England Test Series Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp