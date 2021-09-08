T20 World Cup squad: Shocks unlikely

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is set to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be held from October 17 to November 14 in UAE and Oman, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The selectors will name a 15-member squad and are likely to also name as many as five reserve players.

Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur seem to be certainties, leaving room for debate on the two remaining members in the 15-man squad.