STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India’s reverse swing on the mark, says Mark Wood 

India pacers have put on a good show in the ongoing Test series against England.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

England pacer Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood (File Photo | AFP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India pacers have put on a good show in the ongoing Test series against England. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj have been quite relentless with the red cherry. When other bowlers have got a chance, they delivered too. Take for instance Umesh Yadav, who took six wickets in the last game at Oval or for that matter Shardul Thaukr has also taken some important wickets.

It is this depth in quality, which has made India look even more formidable in the series. Be it their good use of bouncers or their control and accuracy, the pacers, with great variety in their attack, have troubled the opposition at will. England pacer Mark Wood has been impressed with India’s attack and even more so with Bumrah, who has scalped 18 wickets in this series.

“I respect this India pace attack immensely, It is highly skilled. They have got pace. They are all slightly different with different angles, actions. It still flabbergasts me that with five steps, Bumrah can bowl at 90 miles an hour. It is not great to face as a batsman, but as an opposition player, you can give them huge respect. Shami, I have been immensely impressed - his skill level, his accuracy.  It has been tough for batsmen on both sides,” Wood said in a virtual interaction.

The Indian pace battery stepped up a gear or so when the need arose on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test match on Monday. In a pitch, which was batting friendly, the Indian pacers made the ball talk, with their effective reverse swing. Bumrah was one of the biggest exponents, with some brilliant control, testing the Englishmen.

“I thought the way Indian bowled reverse swing was top draw and obviously Bumrah in particular. That spell he bowled was outstanding. And as a fellow fast bowler, to watch that, you have to give him huge respect,” said Wood. “When we bowled, we may have missed a trick there, we did not get the ball to try and reverse swing. We tried to keep the normal swing  when we were not getting much movement. Maybe that (reverse swing) is something, which we could have thought of earlier. That is something we have discussed as a group……The way India got that reverse swing, it is something that we are definitely going to have to think about for this game (fifth Test).” With India leading the five-match Test series 2-1, one can expect England to come back hard. 

Fifth Test LIVE on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 4 channels from Friday onwards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian bowlers Mark Wood Jasprit Bumrah swing bowling India vs England England Test Series
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp