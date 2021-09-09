Rishi’s six wickets help MRC take lead 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium-pacer Rishi Dhawan's 6 for 45 came in handy for MRC 'A' to bag a lead of 19 runs over Young Stars on the first day of the third round of the TNCA first division league at SSN College ground here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Young Stars were bundled out for 108 with Kunal Chandela making 29.

In reply, MRC 'A' were 127 for 6 in 41 overs at stumps with R Sanjay Yadav remaining unbeaten on 35. In another low-scoring game at SRMC, left-arm spinner P Vidyuth's 6 for 44 enabled IOB to dismiss Swaraj CC for 118.

But the IOB top-order failed to capatalise on the good work by Vidyut and they were reeling at 47 for 5 at stumps.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: UFCC (T Nagar) 252 in 71.4 ovs (Vishnu Solanki 71, J Suresh Kumar 100, M Ganesh Moorthi 4/64, W Antony Dhas 3/51) vs Nelson 43 for no loss in 13 ovs; At SSN: Young Stars 108 in 37 ovs (Rishi Dhawan 6/45, KV Sasikanth 4/27) vs MRC 'A' 127/6 in 41 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 35 batting, R Rohit 3/35); At SRMC: Swaraj 118 in 62.4 ovs (B Praanesh 26, P Vidyuth 6/44, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/43) vs IOB 47/5 in 27 ovs; At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 334 in 89 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 115, J Kousik 77, V Gowtham 4/63) vs Grand Slam; At IITM-Chemplast: India Pistons 201 in 83.2 ovs (Anand Subramanian 38, S Sharun Kumar 35, DT Chandrasekar 5/42) vs Jolly Rovers 20 for no loss in 5 ovs; At MAC: Globe Trotters 368/7 in 89.2 ovs (S Aniruda 84, Arjun P Murthy 46, Akshay V Srinivasan 104 n.o., R Ganesh 4/95) vs MCC.

National motor racing championship from Friday

The second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship will commence on Friday at MMRT behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.