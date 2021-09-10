STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Off spinner B Arun shines for UFCC in TNCA first division league

Defending a small total of 252, UFCC ‘s Arun rose to the challenge with figures of 17.5-6-40-8. UFCC bagged five points as a result while Nelson will have to be content with the lone point. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding offie B Arun’s career-best figures of 8 for 40, UFCC (T Nagar) managed a lead of 40 runs over Nelson SC on the second and final day of their drawn encounter in the third round of the TNCA first division league at Wahe Guru ground here on Thursday.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: UFCC (T Nagar) 252 & 27/1 in 15 ovs drew with Nelson 212 in 58.5 ovs (M Sridhar Raj 32, U Vishal 60, Sumant Jain 33, B Arun 8/40); At SSN: Young Stars 108 & 119/3 in 27 ovs (M Kamalesh 41, Ganesh Satish 35 n.o.) drew with MRC ‘A’ 222 in 76.1 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 62, R Rohit 4/59,  S Mohan Prasath 4/44); At SRMC: Swaraj 118 & 175/6 decl in 53 ovs (A Aarif 60, B Rahul 36) drew with IOB 69 in 38 ovs (Y Sandeep 25, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 5/39, Shivam Chaudhary 3/6) and 41 for no loss in 11 ovs (S Vaibhav 35 n.o.); At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 334 drew with Grand Slam 281 in 89.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 84, R Kavin 53, Adithya Ganesh 38, V Gowtham 26, A Aswin Crist 4/53); At IITM-Chemplast: India Pistons 201 drew with Jolly Rovers 246/3 decl in 72.1 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 46, B Aparajith 102 n.o., B Indrajith 29, Ankeet Bawne 50 n.o.); At MAC: Globe Trotters 368/7 in 89.2 ovs (S Aniruda 84,  Arjun P Murthy 46, Akshay V Srinivasan 104 n.o., R Ganesh 4/95) drew with MCC 257 in 72.5 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 120 n.o., Naushad Shafi Shaikh 60, TD Lokesh Raj 4/47, Monish Satish 4/66). 

Nitin hits half-century
K Om Nitin (64) helped Thiruporur CC beat The Cricketers Club by 34 runs in a second-division league match of the Chengalpattu DCA.

