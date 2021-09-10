STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings trying to get their five players in Manchester to Dubai via commercial flight

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:31 PM

CSK player Ravindra Jadeja

CSK player Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings are looking to get their Indian and English players on a commercial plane to UAE a day after the fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

Before COVID struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE.

"Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Thursday.

