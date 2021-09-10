STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Did coach Shastri and skipper Kohli pay enough heed to BCCI diktat on health protocols?

Questions are being raised over head coach Ravi Shastri's book release function in London where health safety protocols went for a toss.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri

India captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England here on Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp has led to questions being raised over head coach Ravi Shastri's book release function in London where health safety protocols went for a toss.

It was after that book release event at a five-star facility ahead of the fourth Test that Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel tested positive.

All of them were fully vaccinated.

However, things took a turn for the worst when assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was found positive and apprehensive Indian team decided against taking the field in the match which was called off two hours before toss.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammates were present at the function where outside guests were also allowed and most of them were unmasked owing to relaxation of rules across the United Kingdom.

It is learnt that neither Shastri nor Kohli took any written permission from the BCCI on attending the function at the team hotel.

"No permission was sought either from president (Sourav Ganguly) or from the secretary (Jay Shah).

Perhaps they might have thought that since health safety rules have been relaxed in the UK, they didn't need permission," a senior BCCI official, privy to the developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This brings into focus, the role of team's administrative manager Girish Dongre, whose job is to ensure that all paper work and necessary protocols are in place for events like these.

"There is very little chance that Shastri and Kohli will be penalised for this act of theirs with the T20 World Cup around the corner (in October).

Also Shastri is leaving for good after that.

"Kohli is the captain. May be a rap on the knuckles at best. May be it's good time to ask Dongre that what's his domain of work as an administrative manager," the official said.

It is now an open secret that skipper Virat Kohli led the players in their demand for cancellation of the match and they were successful in having their way after several rounds of talks with BCCI brass as well as England Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison who tried to convince a "visibly scared Indian skipper".

Kohli, however, would just not relent.

"The BCCI wanted them to play but such were the anxiety levels among some notable senior players that both boards were concerned about their mental health. One can understand that they were scared of another 10-day isolation and bubble life," the official said.

"But the point here is that why didn't they apply common sense when they agreed to attend Shastri's book launch where outsiders were allowed?" he asked.

That event is now being seen as a super spreader affecting four support staff members apart from Shastri.

So the question that is now being asked in the BCCI corridors is whether secretary Jay Shah's letter asking the team to avoid crowds after Rishabh Pant tested positive during the break after the World Test Championship final, was at all taken seriously? In that particular letter, Shah had asked the players not to attend crowded events like the Wimbledon and the European Cup football, where some of the members of the contingent were seen.

"Yes, there has been relaxation in the UK but they could have avoided this gathering of outsiders. These people attended social gatherings and then when there was a case, they got scared," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli BCCI
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp