STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Proposed fifth Test could be one-off, says ECB CEO Harrison

The fifth Test was cancelled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp which made visiting players reluctant to play.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root, right, laughs as he walks past India's captain Virat Kohli after the toss on the first day of third test cricket match between England and India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: The Test match that BCCI has proposed to play in lieu of the cancelled fifth Test here would be a one-off game, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said on Friday.

The fifth Test was cancelled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp which made visiting players reluctant to play fearing a positive result might lead to 10-day isolation and scheduling nightmare of Indian Premier League.

"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those)," Harrison told 'Sky Sports' when asked whether it would be a stand-alone game or the series-decider.

"The glass half full version of it is that the prospects of playing a one off Test match against India as a focal point on this ground, let's try to deliver on that. It can be the only good news that comes out of a day like today," he added.

If the rescheduled match is a one-off engagement than India would be deemed winners of the series as it stands right now, something that has not been officially confirmed yet.

The most likely window for the rescheduled game is July next year when India would be here for a limited-overs' assignment.

Ganguly to meet Harrison on Sept 22 or 23

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is expected to meet Harrison and Ian Whatmore to discuss the modalities of the one-off match next year during a personal visit to the UK from September 22.

He will discuss the 40 million pounds loss that the ECB is facing which is not covered by insurance.

"The ECB stands to lose 40 million pounds with 30 million in broadcasts and 10 million in ticketing and hospitality," a source explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England test series coronavirus BCCI ECB
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp