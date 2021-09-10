Need to play our best cricket in IPL second half, says DC's Steve Smith

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals senior batsman Steve Smith says his Indian Premier League side will have to play their best cricket in the second half of this year's cash-rich T20 tournament if they want to make it to the final.

With 12 points from six wins out of eight games, DC are currently at the top of the standings before the tournament was stopped midway in May due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in India and multiple cases in the IPL bio-bubble.

Smith believes the Rishabh Pant-led team has the potential to do even better in the second half of the IPL to be played in UAE from September 19 to October 15.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," the 32-year-old Australian was quoted as saying in a DC release.

He said the team will certainly have to rebuild itself for the remainder of the IPL.

"It's been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well, which adds a lot more to us. He's a quality player and good to see him back out in the park."

Smith said he is fortunate to have returned for the second half of the event during such a tumultuous time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation. I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi are sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament," he said.

DC will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.