STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Need to play our best cricket in IPL second half, says DC's Steve Smith

With 12 points from six wins out of eight games, DC are currently at the top of the standings before the tournament was stopped midway in May.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Australia batsman Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals senior batsman Steve Smith (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals senior batsman Steve Smith says his Indian Premier League side will have to play their best cricket in the second half of this year's cash-rich T20 tournament if they want to make it to the final.

With 12 points from six wins out of eight games, DC are currently at the top of the standings before the tournament was stopped midway in May due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in India and multiple cases in the IPL bio-bubble.

Smith believes the Rishabh Pant-led team has the potential to do even better in the second half of the IPL to be played in UAE from September 19 to October 15.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," the 32-year-old Australian was quoted as saying in a DC release.

He said the team will certainly have to rebuild itself for the remainder of the IPL.

"It's been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well, which adds a lot more to us. He's a quality player and good to see him back out in the park."

Smith said he is fortunate to have returned for the second half of the event during such a tumultuous time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation. I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi are sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament," he said.

DC will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL Delhi capitals
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp