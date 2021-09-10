STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No DRS during Pakistan's upcoming white ball home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the producers/broadcasters of the series could not find an approved provider of the technology required to run the system during the series which begins on September 17.

Published: 10th September 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

The problem of not being able to find a DRS technology provider and the operator had arisen as the PCB sold the media rights of the New Zealand series very late, sources said. (Photo | Twitter, PCB)

By PTI

KARACHI: Decision Review System (DRS) will not be used during Pakistan's upcoming limited-overs home series against New Zealand due to the non-availability of an approved provider for the technology.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the producers/broadcasters of the series could not find an approved provider of the technology required to run the system during the series which begins on September 17, according to a source.

“Member Boards can only have DRS technology providers who are approved by the International Cricket Council,” one source said.

He said the DRS technology will be available for the two T20 Internationals against England in October in Lahore.

The series will have three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

Rawalpindi will host the ODIs to be played on September 17, 19 and 21 while the T20Is will be played in Lahore on September 25, 25, 29, October 1 and 3.

Another source said the problem of not being able to find a DRS technology provider and the operator had arisen as the PCB sold the media rights of the New Zealand series very late.

“"The rights were sold very late and that is why this problem has arisen. The result is the series will be without DRS technology on television."

”The source said there was so much international cricket being played around the world at this time that equipment technology provision will have to be arranged well in advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan Cricket Board DRS DRS Technology New Zealand tour of Pakistan
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp