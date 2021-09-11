STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja​ set to offically take over as PCB chairman on Monday

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is set to officially take over as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is set to officially take over as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday that a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) has been convened on Monday in which the PCB Election Commissioner Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, will conduct the election and preside over the Special Meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also PCB's patron-in-chief, has nominated Ramiz and a senior bureaucrat Asad Ali Khan as the new members of the BOG.

It is a foregone conclusion that Ramiz will be elected as chairman to replace Ehsan Mani, who completed his three year tenure last month.

The PCB said that the new chairman will also hold a media conference after the meeting at the National High Performance Centre.

Although Ramiz is yet to officially take over as chairman but his influence has been visible in the selection of the World Cup squad and in other matters like the sudden resignations of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Ramiz is expected to announce some policy decisions regarding the organization of cricket in Pakistan, the selection committee system and other important issues.

