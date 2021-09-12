STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to resume with Nepal against USA

Nepal is currently sixth in the League 2 table featuring seven teams Oman, the USA, Scotland, Namibia, the UAE, and Papua New Guinea.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will begin again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak when Nepal faces the second-placed USA, on September 13 in Muscat, Oman.

Nepal is currently sixth in the League 2 table featuring seven teams Oman, the USA, Scotland, Namibia, the UAE, and Papua New Guinea.

Nepal so far has played four matches in the four-year League 2 cycle and have registered two wins and two defeats. Oman leads the standings winning eight of the 10 matches played. The USA is second in the standings with six wins out of 12 matches played and PNG is at the bottom having lost all eight matches played so far.

In a recent two-match ODI series that the USA played in Oman, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra stole the show with his feat of six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea.

Becoming the fourth player to strike six sixes in an over in international cricket, the American joins an exclusive club that includes some of the game's greats and hopes to bring this superb form into the series.

Malhotra and his team will play Nepal in the first fixture followed by Oman on 16 September.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is the gateway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the teams finishing in the top three will secure berths in the Men's CWC Qualifier set to take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9, 2023. The bottom four will compete in the Men's CWC Qualifier Play-Off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Mens Cricket World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup ICC World Cup Nepal USA Nepal vs USA
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp