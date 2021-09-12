STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recent wins boost Bangladesh's T20 World Cup chances: Shakib Al Hasan

"I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. The big reason for this is that we won our last three series," Shakib told reporters on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By AFP

DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh will head to the T20 World Cup later this year full of confidence after series wins against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.

Bangladesh's Twenty20 side defeated hosts Zimbabwe 2-1 in July, beat Australia 4-1 at home in August and completed a 3-2 series victory against New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday.

"When a team keep winning, carries a winning mentality, they give it the confidence of a different level."

Most matches in the recent series were low-scoring affairs, with Bangladesh's batsmen struggling alongside their visitors on pitches that have come under criticism.

"Everyone is out of form, those who played these nine to 10 matches. Here no one (batsman) did very well," he added.

"We should not count these games to judge our batsmen. I feel a batsman will end his career if he plays 10 to 15 matches here. Everyone is trying, and have the ability to win matches for the country."

Bangladesh is in preliminary Group B with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman for the tournament which will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November.

