Blistering century by Aniruda propels Globe Trotters  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A century (162; 139b, 21x4, 5x6) by skipper Aniruda Srikkanth propelled Globe Trotters to post a mammoth 413 in 86 overs against Nelson on the opening day of the fourth round of the TNCA first division league at Wahe Guru ground here on Sunday.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: Globe Trotters 413 in 86 ovs (S Aniruda 162, Maan K Bafna 72, Shoaib Mohd Khan 4/97) vs Nelson; At SRMC: Jolly Rovers 341/8 in 90 ovs B Indrajith 76, Akshay Wadkar 59, G Kishoor 3/70) vs Swaraj; At SSN: Young Stars 199 in 69.1 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 99, Chirag Jani 4/46) vs India Pistons 56/0 in 15 ovs (GV Vignesh 36 batting); At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 364/8 in 89.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 150, S Radhakrishnan 81, V Sanjeev Kumar 5/107) vs IOB; At MAC: MRC ‘A’ 274 in 79.2 ovs (Rishi Dhawan 56, R Sanjay Yadav 68, R Ganesh 4/75) vs MCC 7/1 in 5 ovs; At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 171 in 53.3 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 49, B Arun 5/55) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 95/6 in 29 ovs (S Harish Kumar 36 batting).

Mathimaran excels

V Mathimaran’s 78 enabled Fynsea CC to beat Chrome CC by 75 runs in a second-division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Fynsea CC 202/6 in 30 ovs (V Mathimaran 78, M Vinoth Kumar 62 n.o) bt Chrome CC 127 in 29.3 ovs (JP Donald 43, E Nagarajan 3/24).

Anish, Deepak post wins

Bengaluru-based Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts) pulled off a win, his first of the season in the premier pro-stock 301-400cc category, as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday. Also scoring his maiden win of the 2021 season was Deepak Ravikumar, who led a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing with championship leader Jagan Kumar ahead of Senthil Kumar.

Swimming meet

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association will conduct its 37th sub-junior, 47th junior and 75th senior state aquatic championship from September 29 to October 3 at the Aquatic Complex, Velachery.