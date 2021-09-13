STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Refreshing to see so many spinners bowl for us: Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa may not have household names but they are still a good side and not 'rubbish' as people consider it, said their spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Published: 13th September 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: South Africa may not have household names but they are still a good side and not 'rubbish' as people consider it, said their spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

"We're on a run of consecutive series so I don't think this team is rubbish. I think we are quite good," said Shamsi after South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the second T20 International to clinch their third consecutive T20 series.

The Proteas beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets on Sunday.

"People speak about the great teams of the past. This team is on par with them. We might not have as many household names because we haven't played that much international cricket. It doesn't mean the players are not that good, just because they are not well known," added Shamsi.

One of the most remarkable things for South Africa is the number of overs of spin the team has bowled and still dominated the Sri Lankans. In the second T20I, the Proteas unleashed 14.1 overs of spin out of 18.1 they took to bowl the host side out for 103. They bowled as many as four spinners on Sunday night.

"We are bowling so many overs of spin because we have that many quality spinners. That's been very nice. Maybe in the past, when we got to spinning wickets, we had a reluctance in picking spinners so that's been a refreshing change. We are picking teams according to the conditions and we have the players to back it up. We have three quality spinners in the side, plus Aiden (Markram), and it means the captain can utilise me in different ways," said Shamsi further.

While Chinaman Shamsi took 3/20 in his four overs, batsman Markram was the surprise package, bowling four overs of off-spin and taking 3/21. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin took 2/12 in his four overs. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is leading the side, took 2/10 in 2.1 overs.

"I've realised my role is quite floaty. In the past I would be disappointed if I didn't pick up wickets. I've realised I don't always have to take wickets to influence the team. If people are playing me cautiously, I have the ability to bowl a cheaper spell," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa South Africa Cricket
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp