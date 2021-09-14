Aparajith helps Rovers bag 5 points  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A career-best 6 for 35 by B Aparajith enabled Jolly Rovers to bag a lead of 149 runs over Swaraj SC in the drawn match of the TNCA first division league at SRMC ground here on Monday. Rovers bagged five points as a result.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru: Globe Trotters 413 drew with Nelson 222 in 51 ovs (U Vishal 47, V Subramania Siva 29, W Antony Dhas 37 n.o., S Ajith Ram 4/45, Maan K Bafna 3/49, TD Lokesh Raj 3/65); At SRMC: Jolly Rovers 341/8 and 31/1 in 9 ovs drew with Swaraj 192 in 59.4 ovs (B Rahul 28, Shivam Chaudhary 80, B Aparajith 6/35); At SSN: Young Stars 199 drew with India Pistons 258/4 decl in 77 ovs (GV Vignesh 86, D Anchit 45, S Guru Raghavendran 57 n.o., Chirag Jani 27 n.o.); At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 364/8 in 89.4 ovs drew with IOB 225 in 78.5 ovs (K Bharat Reddy 41, J Ajay Chetan 47 n.o., S Gohulmoorthi 47, Abhishek Tanwar 4/50, M Abhinav 3/68); At MAC: MRC ‘A’ 274 drew with MCC 223 in 67.5 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 40, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 67, Rishi Dhawan 4/41, R Sanjay Yadav 4/49); At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 171 and 108/5 in 22 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 35) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 158 in 59.2 ovs (S Harish Kumar 37, Bhargav Bhatt 5/27, Gurjapneet Singh 3/44).

Manikandan bags award

Krish CC’s G Manikandan, who made 343 runs, was adjudged as the best batsman in the first division at the second annual day celebrations of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association held on Sunday. S Kalanithi, IFS (deputy conservator of forest-Tamil Nadu Wet Land Authority) was the chief guest and gave away the awards.

Awards: Winners: I-Division: SKMT CC; II-Division: Zone A: AIR WARRIORS; Zone B: Dev CC; Zone C: Reddy CC; Highest runs: I-Division: G Manikandan (Krish CC) 343 runs; II-Division: R Naveen (Rainbow CC) 350 runs; Most wickets: I-Division: Syed Imran Ahmed (RKS CC) 14 wickets; II-Division: Karthick (Air Warriors CC) 25 wickets; Saravanan (Rainbow CC) 25 wickets.