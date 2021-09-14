Great opportunity for Pakistan to dominate New Zealand in home conditions: Spinner Usman Qadir

By ANI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir feels the hosts have a great opportunity to stamp their authority over New Zealand since the visitors are touring the country for the first time in 18 years.

The upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which commences on September 17, in Rawalpindi also serves as an opportunity for Usman to add more international wickets to his name.

"I got to bowl at the square on the first day of our training here, which was beneficial. The subsequent training sessions have also been of great help in our preparations. New Zealand have come to Pakistan after 18 years and it is a great opportunity for us to dominate them in our home conditions," Usman told PCB Digital.

The leg-spinner has had a promising start to his international career. In the 14 T20I innings in which he has bowled, Usman has scalped 20 wickets at 16.30 and leaked only 7.40 runs in an over.

Usman wants to stretch that form to the ODIs and he has been seeking guidance from spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq to churn out plans with fellow leggies -- Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

"Saqlain bhai has a great deal of experience and I try to seek as much guidance from him as possible," Usman said.

"Shadab [Khan], Zahid [Mahmood] and I speak about the matters that the leg-spinners have to deal with in terms of maintaining lines and lengths, and we often discuss them with Saqlain bhai," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel is keen to continue to make an impression with the bat after he scored a fighting half-century at the iconic Lord's in Pakistan's recent tour of England.

The 26-year-old middle-order batsman made 56 and his presence as a left-hander will benefit the home side in the upcoming encounter.

"Every cricketer devises goals before a series and mine is to remain fearless and bat according to modern-day standards," Shakeel said.

The three ODIs between the two teams will be staged at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will see Pakistan and New Zealand play on Pakistani soil after a gap of 18 years.