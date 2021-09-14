STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj retains top spot in batting list

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee has taken joint-first position with Mithali Raj tied at 762 rating points.

Published: 14th September 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

India women ODI skipper Mithali Raj. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj remained firm at the top spot while South Africa opener Lizelle Lee's unbeaten 91 in the opening match of their series against the West Indies has helped her take joint-first position among batters in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings released on Tuesday.

Lee, who first seized the top position in June 2018 and again reached the summit in March this year, scored 18 runs in the second match, which also counted towards this week's rankings update.

She is now tied with India captain Mithali Raj at 762 rating points, with Australia's Alyssa Healy six points behind in third place.

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk has also made notable gains, advancing one spot to reach 25th position among batters and six places to 19th among bowlers after finishing with two wickets each in the first two matches of the series, which South Africa won by margins of eight and nine wickets.

Wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty (up one place to 44th) and Lara Goodall (up four places to 51st) are the other South Africa batters to progress while 10th-ranked Laura Wolvaardt's scores of 36 and 71 not out see her gain 14 points and reach within four rating points of India opener Smriti Mandhana.

Ayabonga Khaka (up one place to seventh) and Tumi Sekhukhune (up two places to 35th) have moved up the bowlers' list.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has inched up one slot each among both batters and bowlers.

Kycia Knight has advanced seven places to 55th and Britney Cooper has moved from 79th to 71st among batters, while Hayle Matthews has progressed five slots to 27th among bowlers.

In the T20I Player rankings, which takes into account performances in the last match of the England- New Zealand series and 13 matches of the ICC women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Zimbabwe's Modester Mupachikwa has entered the top 20 for batters, gaining 10 slots for her 133 runs in four innings.

Mary-Anne Musonda, who struck an unbeaten 52 against Tanzania to be named Player of the Match, has gained 14 slots to reach 52nd position in the list led by India's hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma. Tanzania's Fatuma Kibasu (53rd) and Uganda's Immaculate Nakisuuyi (55th) have re-entered the batters' rankings.

In the rankings for bowlers, England's Sarah Glenn has moved up a slot to second position while New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (up seven places to 15th) and all-rounder Jess Kerr (up eight places to 58th) have also moved up the table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mithali raj icc odi rankings women cricket
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp