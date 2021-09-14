STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Rohit starts training in quarantine, gearing up for Sunday's clash against CSK

Mumbai Indians had flown in skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families on a charter flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning.

Published: 14th September 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | IPL)

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma might be undergoing a six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi, but he is leaving no stone unturned in order to be in the best shape for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumption in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle posted photos of Rohit sweating it out. Mumbai Indians had flown in skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families on a charter flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning.

They are now undergoing six days of quarantine and then they will link up with the rest of the squad. Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Friday, the 5th Test match between England and India was cancelled in Manchester. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

