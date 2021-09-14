STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after World T20

The Pakistan team will leave for Bangladesh immediately after the World T20 Cup in UAE which concludes on November 14.

Published: 14th September 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan will tour Bangladesh later this year for a Test and T20 series after a gap of five years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan would be playing two Test matches and three T20 internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram in November and December.

The Pakistan team will leave for Bangladesh immediately after the World T20 Cup in UAE which concludes on November 14.

The PCB said the tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on November 19.

The second and third T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30.

This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from December 4.

The tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Cricket relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh boards have only recently normalized after years of tension and strife after Bangladesh twice pulled out of tours to Pakistan citing security concerns.

Fixtures: Nov 19: First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22 Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8  Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangaldesh vs Pakistan Pakistan vs Bangladesh
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp