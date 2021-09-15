STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australian woman wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy wants to replicate Rohit Sharma's success across formats

The wicketkeeper batswoman is gearing up for the muti-format series against India comprising three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20s, starting on September 21.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Top Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy says she seeks inspiration from Rohit Sharma and wants to replicate the flamboyant Indian opener's success across all three formats. The wicketkeeper batswoman is gearing up for the muti-format series against India comprising three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20s, starting on September 21.

Having played only four Test matches, Healy says she will approach the "tricky" pink ball fixture, which will be played from September 30 to October 3 in Canberra, like an ODI. "It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test," Healy was quoted as saying at a 'Fox Cricket' launch event for the series.

"From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my ODI batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing. I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket.," she said.

After dominating the white ball game, the Indian limited overs vice-captain has proved his mettle in the red-ball format as well. Opening the batting, Rohit has played a key role during India's tour of Australia and England. "So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow?" she added.

The two sides have developed a fierce rivalry over the years. India had knocked Australia out in the the semifinal of the 2017 World Cup thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 off 115. At the women's T20 World Cup last year, India had drawn first blood taking the opening match on the back of senior spinner Poonam Yadav's brilliant spell.

However, Australia had made a strong comeback in the final, handing India a 85-run defeat. Talking about the series ahead, Healy said the unpredictable nature of the Indian team makes them dangerous. "Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour," Healy said.

"So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alyssa Healy Rohit Sharma Australia cricket Womens cricket
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp