Former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra appointed DDCA Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer

The DDCA's general body, headed by its president Rohan Jaitley, decided on 65-year-old Justice (Retd) Malhotra's appointment.

Published: 15th September 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 05:09 PM

DDCA

DDCA (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge and one of India's foremost legal luminaries, Justice (Retired) Indu Malhotra will be the new Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

The DDCA's general body, headed by its president Rohan Jaitley, decided on 65-year-old Justice (Retd) Malhotra's appointment.

"A number of decisions were taken at the general body meeting on the day and Justice (Retd) Indu Malhotra's appointment for a period of one year was made. She will be assuming charge soon," DDCA director Dinesh Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

It is learnt that DDCA president Jaitley had personally approached Malhotra to take up the Ombudsman's post after it was vacated by Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed.

In 2007, Malhotra was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court and she became only the second woman to be designated by the apex court after a gap of three decades.

She has been appointed amicus curiae by different benches of the Supreme Court in some matters.

After serving as legal counsel in the Supreme Court for 30 years, she was unanimously recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Her note of dissent as the only woman judge in the panel for Sabarimala Temple verdict received a lot of attention across the country.

Other Developments

In two separate developments, the general body decided to increase the number of directors from 10-12 while the appeal by a section to remove assistant secretary Rajan Manchanda from his position was rejected immediately.

