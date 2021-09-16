Skipper Kohli's contribution in T20Is has been immense, India can win the WC under his leadership: Rajeev Shukla

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: With Virat Kohli announcing his decision to step down as the T20 skipper of the Indian team after the World Cup in UAE and Oman, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said while the Indian board respects his decision, the BCCI is confident the team can win the showpiece event under Kohli's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that Kohli's contribution in T20Is for India has been immense not just as a batsman, but also as a leader.

"His contribution in T20Is has been immense, not just as a batsman, but also as a captain. Since it is his personal decision, we respect it and I am confident we can win the T20 World Cup under his leadership," he said.

Kohli explained his decision to leave the T20I captaincy in a statement on Twitter. The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," Kohli said in a statement.

"I couldn't have done it without them -- the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches, and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.

Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli.

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.

India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup. The tournament will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.