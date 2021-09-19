STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Would be happy to get on plane to Australia in November for Ashes, says England pacer Broad

He also added that England players are waiting for more details about the restrictions they will be under in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad . (Photo | AP)

England's Stuart Broad. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England pacer Stuart Broad has confirmed that he travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit.

He also added that England players are waiting for more details about the restrictions they will be under in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that some England players will withdraw from the trip regardless of the protocols that are put in place.

"If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia in November, I would say yes," Broad said in his Mail on Sunday column, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I am working tirelessly to get there. I don't feel there will be a postponement. In my mind, it is 100 percent clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour. It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for," he added.

There are negotiations going on between the ECB and CA and both boards are trying to find compromises to quarantine and living arrangements during the two-month trip.

"The ECB have tried to keep us as informed as possible with the information that they are getting from Cricket Australia. It's just that minimal detail has been available. I don't think anyone can say hand on heart that we won't be living in a bubble out there and that will be extremely challenging," said Broad.

"With the situation Australia is in -- with their own citizens struggling to get into the country -- I am not thinking we will just be able to fly in with no quarantining, as if we are living a normal life, because the world is not a normal place at the moment. We need to be in a situation where we are allowed to train for between two and three hours a day. An international bowler rarely goes two weeks in a year without bowling," he added.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia England Ashes Stuart Broad
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp