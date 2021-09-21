STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand women's cricket team receives bomb threat in Leicester

The White Ferns went into lockdown on Monday, and the police and counter-terrorism agencies were called in.

Published: 21st September 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand women's cricket team

New Zealand women's cricket team (Photo @WHITE_FERNS)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday confirmed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a threatening email relating to NZC.

Although this did not specifically reference the New Zealand women's cricket team, it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible.

"The WHITE FERNS have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted. Reports their training has been cancelled are false," NZC said in an official statement.

They were not scheduled to train today (Monday) as it was a travelling day. NZC will not be commenting further on the matter," it added.

The third ODI of the series between England and New Zealand is now set to go ahead after a security threat was deemed by NZC to be "not credible".

As per ESPNcricinfo, a member of the New Zealand team management was contacted and he was told that a bomb would be placed at the team hotel. The side was also warned of an attempt to place a bomb on their plane when they return to New Zealand.

As a result, The White Ferns went into lockdown on Monday, and the police and counter-terrorism agencies were called in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Cricket ECB WHITE FERNS womens cricket New Zealand women cricket team terrorism Bomb Threat
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp