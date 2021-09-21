STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Relief for domestic cricketers 

Board announces compensation package for players affected by Covid-hit season

Published: 21st September 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic players’ main income comes from playing the Ranji Trophy

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pay-hike that Indian domestic cricketers have been waiting for nearly two years is finally here. The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which met virtually on Monday, approved a substantial increase in match fees for men and women beginning with the domestic season. The hike is across all age-groups, and in the absence of a centralised contract system, the board has introduced different slabs for senior men alone. Going by percentage, a senior men’s player who has played more than 40 matches (irrespective of format) has been handed a 41.6 per cent hike, while a senior women’s player has been handed 37.5 per cent hike. 

The BCCI also rolled out a compensation package for the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season which did not include the Ranji Trophy. Those who played the 2019-20 season are eligible for this and 50 per cent of their earnings will be counted as compensation fee. For example, if a player earned Rs 10 lakh in 2019-20 season, he/she would get Rs 5 lakh.

Curiously, the BCCI has not made any decision regarding the compensation package for umpires, match officials, video-analysts and scorers. Sans a professional contract and a full domestic season, not all of them got game time and as highlighted by this newspaper before, some are without any income since March 2020. There are indications that the board will take up the matter at the annual general meeting, but sources indicated that a compensation package is highly unlikely for match officials at this stage.

With regards to the pay hike, the BCCI has introduced three slabs based on the number of matches — upto 20 matches, 21-40 matches and 41 matches and above. This means a player featuring in the XI, depending on his experience will get Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. Those who are on the bench will get half of it. Earlier, there was only one pay bracket under which those who were part of playing XI, pocketed Rs 35,000 per day and reserves half of it.

“If a central contract system was in place, it would have had different slabs depending on the seniority. We have tried to do the same here, where we have tried to honour those who are consistent. The more you play, higher is the pay and it is with this in mind that we have not included any format restrictions,” a board official told.This means even if a player is making his Ranji Trophy debut, but has played more than 40 matches in white-ball cricket, he would earn Rs 60,000 per day. 

Gender pay gap remains

The disparity in pay continues to remain. For example, an U-23 male (U-25 for this season) will get Rs 25,000 per day, but a senior women cricketer will get only Rs 20,000 even if she happens to be an India international. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI domestic cricket domestic cricketers BCCI pay hike Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp