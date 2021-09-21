STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Revealed: How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues 

Kohli has narrated his struggles from persistent back pain in 2014 and how he overcame it with the guidance of former India strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker.

Published: 21st September 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli pads up during net practice prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham.

India captain Virat Kohli pads up during net practice prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has narrated his struggles from persistent back pain in 2014 and how he overcame it with the guidance of former India strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker.

In the foreword for Shanker's maiden book -- 100, 200 Practical Applications in Strength and Conditioning -- Kohli recalled how he was introduced to lifting weights by the S&C coach who helped him in becoming one of the fittest cricketers around.

"In the latter half of 2014, I found myself with a relentless back issue which was not easing off. Every morning, I had to do a routine for 45 minutes to loosen my back, but the stiffness could come back at any time through the day.

"It was then that Basu sir and I had a conversation around lifting weights and getting overall explosive strength in my body," Kohli wrote.

Shanker, who worked with the national team from 2015-2019, is seen as the man responsible for the transformation of Kohli and the Indian team's fitness.

"At first, I wasn't convinced (about lifting), but the only thing Basu sir asked of me was 'trust'. I had full faith in his knowledge and experience.

"I remember in our series against Sri Lanka in 2015, I started learning lifting from Basu sir, understood the dynamics and the study behind the practice and felt I was working towards something amazing.

"The results were outstanding, and that changed my perception of S&C and the importance of knowing exactly what you're working towards."

Kohli, who himself launched the book on social media last week, heaped rich praise on Shanker, who is currently with RCB.

"Basu sir is the best S&C coach I've worked with, and his ability to make you feel at ease with his template is absolutely amazing.

Never have I worked with someone who knew exactly how to transform my physique and performance according to my needs, not through a set template that was common to every one.

"I truly believe through this book, one can dive into the details and the knowledge which can surely transform your perception of what training means, change the way you do things and how you feel about your physique after following the programme to the T, as Basu sir likes to say," Kohli added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basu Shanker Virat Kohli Virat Kohli fitness
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp