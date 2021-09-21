STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Run machine': Taapsee Pannu lauds Mithali Raj as India skipper goes past 20,000 career runs

Taapsee will soon be seen on the big screen as Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj in the biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj (L), Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu (R) (Photos | Instagram, Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday made everyone proud by completing 20,000 runs in her cricketing career.

In the match against Australia, Mithali also registered her 59th ODI half-century and helped India post 225/8. Earlier this year, she had become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

On achieving the milestone, actor Taapsee Pannu congratulated Mithali on Twitter.

"The run machine," Taapsee wrote.

For the unversed, Taapsee will soon be seen on the big screen as Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj in the biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' that chronicles her struggles and success story. 

