VA Parthasarathy Trophy: Rahul and Sonu shine

Eleven-year old Vishruth Ramakrishnan, a class sixth student of Vidya Mandir senior secondary school, Mylapore, won the U-11 final in the World Youth Contender table tennis championship held at Tunis.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium-Pacers D Rahul (5/42) and R Sonu Yadav (5/26) picked up five wickets each to help Sanmar-Jolly Rovers thrash Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ by nine wickets in the 16th VA Parthasarathy Trophy one-dayers organised by the TNCA at Sanmar-IIT grounds.

Brief scores: Group-A: At IC-Guru Nanak: India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) 192 in 38.2 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 46; Rahil Shah 4/36) lost to India Cements-Vijay CC 197/5 in 37 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 73); At SRMC: Take Solutions-Swaraj 200 in 45 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 58; S Mohan Prasath 5/32) lost to Kalpathi-Young Stars 201/4 in 47.1 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 36, Shubhang Mishra 66); At Wahe Guru: MCC 198/8 in 50 ovs (KH Gopinath 100; M Poiyamozhi 4/44) lost to Nelson 199/6 in 42.5 ovs (R Karthikeyan 48, P Praveen Kumar 40; P Saravanan 4/36); Group B: At TI Murugappa: India Cements-Grand Slam 270/7 in 50 ovs (R Kavin 130) bt IOB 191 in 42.2 ovs (MV Vishal Sundar 33); At IITM-Chemplast: Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 98 in 27.4 ovs (D Rahul 5/42, R Sonu Yadav 5/26) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 100/1 in 19 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 42, M Kaushik Gandhi 43 n.o.); At CPT-IP: MRF-Globe Trotters 290/9 in 50 ovs (S Ganesh 110, U Sushil 77) bt India Pistons 173 in 34.3 ovs (D Anchit 48; Sunil Sam 4/47, Varun Aaron 3/31). 

Fine Star clinch title
Veteran medium-pacer R Jesuraj’s 4 for 44 came in handy for Fine Star CA to beat Mugappair CC by three runs in the first division final of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: Fine Star CA 157 in 44.4 ovs (V Aakash 3/42, D Vignesh Yadav 3/28) bt Mugappair CC 154 in 43.1 ovs (CS Rohit Kumar 76; R Jesuraj 4/44).

Vishruth bags crown
