Varun Chakravarthy going to be key when he plays for India: Virat Kohli

CHENNAI: Varun Chakravarthy celebrated his selection to the World Cup squad with a match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

His 3 for 13 earned him the man of the match and praise from India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Pretty good (Varun Chakravarthy bowling), that's exactly what I was saying in the dug-out, he's (Chakravarthy) going to be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench strength of Indian cricket stays strong. And, he's someone who is going to play in the near future for India and it's a great sign,'' Kohli said after the game.

He also has the uncanny knack of bowling and taking 'big ticket' wickets on placid surfaces. He deceives the batsman with guile variations and the variety that he brings into his bowling. When one thinks that the next ball will be an off-break, Varun surprises and bowls a leg cutter. This is what separates him from the rest.

"I try to assess the pitch first. It was flat (match against RCB). Would like to give credit to the bowlers who bowled in the power play for the discipline. There wasn't much in the pitch. Wasn't much spin on offer so I had to keep it on the stumps,'' said Chakravarthy after his splendid show.

Like Tamil Nadu's Robin Singh, Chakravarthy got his big break a bit late for India. The Chennai-based spinner made his debut for India at 30. He knows with the kind of competition around and preferences for three-dimensional players, a spinner's life span isn't that much.

"Definitely playing for India made me feel better, and got a sense of acceptance from people around me. Started very late in my career. Now me getting picked for India (World Cup) gives me a sense of acceptance,'' said a modest Chakravarthy.

TN's chief coach, M Venkataramana, is all praise for Chakravarthy. What sets apart the 30-year old, according to Venkataramana, is the ability to adapt and apply pressure on the batsman. He bowled 15 dot balls in the four overs that he bowled against RCB.

"Varun relishes bowling in the T20 format. He has amazing control and variety. He is flexible and can bowl anywhere be it the power play, middle overs, or at the death. What is special is his ability to give breakthroughs. Plus his uncanny ability to bowl dot balls puts pressure on the batsman. He has a razor-sharp mind and plots his dismissal one by one,'' complimented Venkataramana.